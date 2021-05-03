Feedback

Amazon To Exclusively Broadcast 'Thursday Night Football' Games In 2022

By Bill Galluccio

May 3, 2021

Starting with the 2022 season, all Thursday Night Football games will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The 11-year partnership was supposed to begin in 2023, but the NFL announced that it will begin a year early.

It is the first time that a streaming service will have the full rights to broadcast an NFL package. Amazon has streamed NFL games before, but now it will be the exclusive provider for all 15 games. Prime Video will also stream one preseason game.

NBC will still air the first game of the season and the evening game on Thanksgiving.

The games will still be aired for free on the local broadcast networks of the two teams who are facing off.

“We look forward to bringing Thursday Night Football exclusively to Prime members in 2022, a year earlier than previously announced,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon, in a statement. “This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States.”

Thursday Night Football games in 2021 will air on Fox and NFL Network.

A Prime Video membership is included with Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 a year. You can also purchase a subscription to Prime Video for $8.99 per month.

Photo: Getty Images

