Annie Murphy Would Be 'Over The Moon' About A 'Schitt’s Creek' Movie

It turns out fans aren't the only ones missing Schitt's Creek—series star Annie Murphy revealed she's campaigning for a cast reunion. The 34-year-old actress wants to see the Rose family and all their friends on the big screen one day.

When Us Weekly asked Murphy if she's hoping for a Schitt's Creek movie, she's been "sending [series creator] Dan [Levy] $5 a day in the mail as a bribe" to come up with an idea. "So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially," she continued. "But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day. Just to see Moira again, I would pay a lot of money to do that."

Like the fans of the beloved comedy, Murphy wonders what came of all the characters after the series ended. She also has a few theories of her own about her character Alexis and her on-again-off-again love interested Ted. "Did David and Patrick adopt a kid? I sure hope Alexis doesn't because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don't know," Murphy said, adding that she "holds out hope" for Ted and Alexis to get back together. "I think that maybe it would be one of those relationships where they let each other go and thought it was final and then maybe drift into each other's worlds down the road," she shared.

Ultimately, Murphy just wants "to see everyone on screen again" no matter where the characters ended up. "I will be a happy camper," she added about getting back together with her former castmates.

