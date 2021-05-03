Authorities Identify Gunman, Victims Of Casino Shooting In Wisconsin

Police fatally shot a gunman who appeared to target a Wisconsin casino over the weekend.

Two people were killed and another was wounded in the incident at Oneida Casino in Green Bay. It happened late Saturday night (May 1), the Associated Press reported Sunday (May 2).

“He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim’s friends or co-workers, it appears,” Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said of the gunman during a news conference. He added, “it appears there’s some relationship that had to do with employment.”

WLUK-TV reported Monday (May 3) that that the gunman was a former employee of the Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar at the casino. He shot and killed two of the employees at the waiter station.

Authorities identified Bruce K. Pofahl, 62, as the shooter. He was previously fired and banned from the building, according to WLUK-TV.

Officials identified the victims as Jacob T. Bartel, 35, and Ian J. Simpson, 32. Daniel L. Mulligan, 28, is still in the hospital as of Monday (May 3). A Go Fund Me campaign for Mulligan has raised nearly $19,000 of its $25,000 goal as of midday Monday.