Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Watched Her Give Birth

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams have an unbreakable bond!

In a recent interview, Kelly revealed that her former Destiny's Child members had a virtual reunion back in January as "awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome" aunts Bey and Michelle watched her give birth to her son Noah via Zoom.

"We had our family join on Zoom," the "Coffee" singer told People (The TV! Show). "They were able to see Noah come into the world [virtually]. It was beautiful."

On January 21, Kelly welcomed her second son, Noah, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon. She told People, Bey and Michelle met her baby boy shortly after his birth, saying, "They met him immediately."