Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Watched Her Give Birth
By Peyton Blakemore
May 3, 2021
Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams have an unbreakable bond!
In a recent interview, Kelly revealed that her former Destiny's Child members had a virtual reunion back in January as "awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome" aunts Bey and Michelle watched her give birth to her son Noah via Zoom.
"We had our family join on Zoom," the "Coffee" singer told People (The TV! Show). "They were able to see Noah come into the world [virtually]. It was beautiful."
On January 21, Kelly welcomed her second son, Noah, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon. She told People, Bey and Michelle met her baby boy shortly after his birth, saying, "They met him immediately."
Back in February, Kelly, who is also mom to son Titan, 6, opened up about what it was like when her "sisters" — Beyoncé and Michelle — met Noah in person. "The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just ... being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," she told Entertainment Tonight.
Kelly went on to discuss her enduring bond with her former group members, telling the outlet, it has been "really a gift, because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn't really make friendships. And I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood."
Photo: Getty Images