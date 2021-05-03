Bystander Jumps Off Bridge To Save Infant That Fell Into The Water

A Maryland man is being hailed as a hero after he jumped off a bridge to save a baby. Officials in Ocean City responded to a multi-vehicle crash on a bridge over Assawoman Bay.

One of the vehicles flipped on its side and was dangling over the guardrail, causing an infant inside to fall into the water below. A bystander witnessed the child fall and jumped over the guardrail and into the water.

Miraculously, the infant survived the fall, and the man was able to bring her to a nearby boat. They began performing CPR on the child as they made their way to the shore. The baby was airlifted to the hospital, and her condition is unknown.

People on another boat were recording and captured the moment the Good Samaritan rescued the baby.