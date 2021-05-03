Feedback

Bystander Jumps Off Bridge To Save Infant That Fell Into The Water

By Bill Galluccio

May 3, 2021

A Maryland man is being hailed as a hero after he jumped off a bridge to save a baby. Officials in Ocean City responded to a multi-vehicle crash on a bridge over Assawoman Bay.

One of the vehicles flipped on its side and was dangling over the guardrail, causing an infant inside to fall into the water below. A bystander witnessed the child fall and jumped over the guardrail and into the water.

Miraculously, the infant survived the fall, and the man was able to bring her to a nearby boat. They began performing CPR on the child as they made their way to the shore. The baby was airlifted to the hospital, and her condition is unknown.

People on another boat were recording and captured the moment the Good Samaritan rescued the baby.

Raw video: Good Samaritan saves infant in bay

Near Ocean City, a child was ejected from a vehicle teetering on a bridge guardrail after a crash. This good Samaritan came to the rescue. Video courtesy of Tricia Michele Roberts-Oertel

Posted by Delmarva Now - Daily Times on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Seven others were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators have not determined what caused the four-vehicle accident.

Photo: Ocean City Fire Department

Chat About Bystander Jumps Off Bridge To Save Infant That Fell Into The Water

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.