Faith Hill's Throwback Shot In Honor Of Tim McGraw's Birthday Is A Must-See

Faith Hill pulled one out of the archives to celebrate Tim McGraw's 54th birthday on Saturday (May 1).

Over the weekend, Hill, 53, took to Instagram to show her husband some love with a sweet shot, which saw the two together on stage with her arms and legs wrapped around McGraw. "Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only. I love you," she captioned the shot.

This isn't the first time that Hill or McGraw have shown love to one another on the internet. Most notably, McGraw shared a sweet poem in honor of his wife of almost three decades in 2020. The two married in 1996, before welcoming their first child together, Gracie Catherine, in 1997. They expanded their family in 1998 with Maggie Elizabeth, and in 2001 with Audrey Caroline.

"We have raised very, very independent, vocal young ladies, and I'm very proud of that," McGraw told PEOPLE of their daughters last August. "They're very outspoken in their beliefs and what they believe in. They don't tolerate injustice for anybody and they speak up about it. I'm really proud of that."