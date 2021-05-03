Katy Perry Transforms Into Tinker Bell In Gorgeous, Magical Photos
By Regina Star
May 3, 2021
Katy Perry got a magical makeover for American Idol!
The “Never Really Over” singer turned herself into Disney's favorite pixie, Tinker Bell, on Sunday’s (May 2) episode of the singing competition show. Ahead of American Idol's Disney Night broadcast, Perry took to Instagram with several snaps and videos capturing her whimsical transformation.
In order to pull off the Disney-inspired look, the pop star dyed her hair and eyebrows bright blonde, wore iridescent fairy wings, a shimmering pale green dress with matching heels, and completed her ensemble with a fairy wand.
“Legolas’s gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history #disneynight,” the pop star captioned a video of her transformation from behind the scenes.
“TINK fast - halfway through the Top 10 of #AmericanIdol," Perry added. "Tune in to @abcnetwork if you believe in fairies as much as I believe in this group #clapclap ✨”
As fans know, Perry has served as a celebrity judge on American Idol since joining the show in 2018. And telling by the comments, fans of the show were just as in love with Perry’s look as we are.
“Omg you look so beyond!!! And daddy killt it so hard!! MOMS SO HOME! crying,” one user commented, as another raved, “YOU LOOK SO CUTE AS TINKERBELL.”
Someone else chimed in, “Fairy Perry for the Win ✨”
See more pictures and videos of Katy Perry's Tinker Bell transformation below.
Photo: Getty Images