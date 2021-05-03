Katy Perry Transforms Into Tinker Bell In Gorgeous, Magical Photos

Katy Perry got a magical makeover for American Idol!

The “Never Really Over” singer turned herself into Disney's favorite pixie, Tinker Bell, on Sunday’s (May 2) episode of the singing competition show. Ahead of American Idol's Disney Night broadcast, Perry took to Instagram with several snaps and videos capturing her whimsical transformation.

In order to pull off the Disney-inspired look, the pop star dyed her hair and eyebrows bright blonde, wore iridescent fairy wings, a shimmering pale green dress with matching heels, and completed her ensemble with a fairy wand.

“Legolas’s gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn’t believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history #disneynight,” the pop star captioned a video of her transformation from behind the scenes.