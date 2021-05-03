Feedback

Lowe's Hiring Blitz To Include Indianapolis Stores

By Anna Gallegos

May 3, 2021

Lowe's plans to hire nearly 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates on National Hiring Day on Tuesday, May 4.

More than 700 positions are available at Indianapolis-area stores.

Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors, and Pro sales roles. Benefits include health care and insurance, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.

Candidates can apply in-person at Lowe's stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers.

No reservation or resumes are required for National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP at the Lowe's website.

The hiring surge is to keep up with the spring demand. The home improvement retailer "is rounding out its team to help customers with every project they take on across their total home this spring and summer," according to a release.

Lowe's, Home Depot, and other home improvement stores saw their sales surge during the pandemic as more people started DIY projects.

Photo: Getty Images

