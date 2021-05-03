Netflix Reveals Massive 'Emily In Paris' Viewership Numbers

More Emily in Paris is officially on the way!

On Monday (May 3), Netflix revealed season two of Emily in Paris is now in production. The romantic comedy series first debuted on the streaming service back in October 2020. It quickly became one of the most buzzed-about shows of the year. While announcing new episodes are being filmed, Netflix also shared the show's massive viewership numbers.

"Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production," Netflix tweeted.