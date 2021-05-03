Feedback

Netflix Reveals Massive 'Emily In Paris' Viewership Numbers

By Emily Lee

May 3, 2021

More Emily in Paris is officially on the way!

On Monday (May 3), Netflix revealed season two of Emily in Paris is now in production. The romantic comedy series first debuted on the streaming service back in October 2020. It quickly became one of the most buzzed-about shows of the year. While announcing new episodes are being filmed, Netflix also shared the show's massive viewership numbers.

"Merci beaucoup to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020 — you're going to love what they're working on for Season 2, which is now in production," Netflix tweeted.

Emily in Paris was watched by a staggering 58 million people in the first 28 days after its launch last year. The comedy series is among the most-viewed original shows on the streaming platform, along with Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million people, and The Witcher, which was watched by 76 million people.

As of now, no release date has been announced for the second season of Emily in Paris. With the show now in production, fans can most likely expect the show to return sooner rather than later. Aer you excited about more Emily in Paris?

Photo: Netflix

