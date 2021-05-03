Playhouse Square Announces Dates For 'The Lion King' In Cleveland

Live theater is finally making a comeback, and “The Lion King” is one of the beloved shows you can catch in Cleveland this year.

It’s coming back beginning October 1 and running through October 15, with 16 performances for Playhouse Square at the KeyBank State Theater. Cleveland marks the first North American city to host the show five separate times as engagement remains limited, WKYC reports.

Last month, Playhouse Square also announced five other shows that would come to Cleveland for the “highly anticipated return of (the) KeyBank Broadway Series.”

The five shows that officials revealed include “The Prom,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations,” and “Disney’s Frozen.”

“Our audiences have been so patient and supportive over the last year. I cannot wait to welcome them back,” Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci said in a statement. “There is nothing like the energy that buzzes through our district when a show is on stage – the smiles, the conversations, the lights. Human beings are meant to gather together and it is invigorating to get ready for that to start happening again!”

She said in another statement that Playhouse Square would prepare for a “safe and healthy return” this fall.

“The Lion King” is a six-time Tony Award winner, including for Best Musical. It features music by award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Tickets range from $29 to $175, according to Playhouse Square. Ticket sales start. June 21 at 10 a.m.

“We are thrilled to gather our Lion King family again after so many months apart,” said Jack Eldon, Vice President, Domestic, Disney Theatrical Productions. “It will be very emotional when we reunite in Cleveland, a city which has greeted us so warmly for the past two decades. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Playhouse Square to relaunch our beloved tour of 'The Lion King.'”

Photo: Getty Images