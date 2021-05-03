Ringo Starr Reveals His Favorite Beatles Song On 'Colbert'

When Ringo Starr visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in March, he participated in the "Colbert Questionert." Over the weekend the show shared his answers, and there was one particularly noteworthy response.

When asked “You get one song to listen to for the rest of your life. What is it?” the legendary drummer took no time to think of an answer.

“Come Together,” he said without hesitation.

“There’s lots of other favorites, but if you want one, ‘Come Together’ can’t be bad,” he added, confirming that the Abbey Road hit is his favorite Beatles song. “I just think it worked perfectly with the band and the song and John [Lennon] being John. I loved that moment.”

Watch Starr answer the "Colbert Questionert" above.

During his initial interview with Colbert, Starr revealed he won't be heading back on the road with his All Starr Band until 2022. "We had so little knowledge of what it was going to be like," he said at the time, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "In March, I canceled the tour. I said, 'Don't worry; next year, I'm going to do the exact same tour, the same venues, everything, and of course that's not going to happen. So I won't be going on tour till next year."

Photo: Getty Images