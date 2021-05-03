Royal Family Celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th Birthday With New Portrait

Normally, Prince William and Kate would've released the new photo of their daughter on their own Instagram account. This year, however, William was participating in a social media boycott. The strike was organized by soccer fans in the U.K. "in response to the sustained abuse received online by players and many others in the football community," the Duke of Cambridge explained in a statement. William's support of the cause is noteworthy, not only because he's a royal, but because he's the president of England’s Football Association.

William's social media boycott is expected to last four days. Oftentimes, William and Kate will release a second photo of their children to thank the public for the warm birthday wishes. It's possible they may share another portrait of Charlotte once the boycott ends. The couple only released one photo of Charlotte's little brother, Prince Louis, however, when he celebrated his third birthday last month.

Photo: Getty