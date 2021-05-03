Selfie-Taking Tourist Survives 120 Foot Fall Off Cliffs In England

A tourist in England is lucky to be alive after falling over 120 feet while trying to take a selfie. Alex Tridico, 28, was exploring the Old Harry Rocks with several friends when he lost his footing and fell off the cliff into the ocean below.

"I had about three or four seconds when I realized I was going to drop. I thought, 'Right, well, this is it. I'm going to die,'" Tridico told the Irish Sun. "It was terrifying, but I knew I had to push myself away from the cliff edge, otherwise I'd land in too shallow water.

Luckily, it was high tide, and Tridico landed in about four feet of water. A group of kayakers saw him fall and paddled over to help. They brought him to the shore and began performing first aid until an ambulance arrived.

One of the men who rescued Tridico agrees that he is lucky to have survived.

"I honestly don't know how he is still alive today," said Ian Brown. "It is a sheer drop of anywhere between 90ft to 120ft there. The tide was in at the time, and he landed in the water. It wouldn't have been that deep, probably four feet at most."

Tridico suffered three broken ribs and a punctured lung in the fall, which he considered minor injuries considering how far he fell.

"It's just sheer luck I survived. Everybody is stunned. I'm not dead. I've only got minor injuries considering how far I fell," he said.

Photo: Getty Images