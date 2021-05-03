Texas Couple's Wildlife Cameras Are The Perfect Pandemic Binge Watch

If you're looking for a break from the pandemic, the news, or just people in general, a Central Texas couple's backyard nature cameras are the perfect escape.

"Texas Backyard Wildlife" is equal parts adorable and fascinating, and shares the everyday moments of the raccoons, deer, foxes, owls, and other critters that make their way through Dan Ballard and Jane Hunter's property in southwest Austin.

Their Youtube channel and website started three years ago when the couple put up a single trail camera behind their home.

"We were seeing a lot of stuff that we had no idea was here. One camera led to an addiction," Ballard told KXAN.