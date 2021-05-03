Video Shows Florida Principal Paddling Six-Year-Old Girl In Her Office
By Bill Galluccio
May 3, 2021
Authorities in Florida have launched an investigation after an elementary school principal was filmed striking a six-year-old girl with a paddle. The girl was accused of causing $50 worth of damage to a computer screen.
Officials at Central Elementary School in Clewiston contacted the girl's mother over the issue, and she went to the school, expecting to have to pay for the damages.
When she got there, she was told to go into the office of Melissa Carter, the school's principal. The woman watched as Carter berated her daughter and then picked up the paddle. The woman started to record on her cellphone as Carter slapped her daughter on the butt with the paddle multiple times.
"The hatred with which she hit my daughter, I mean it was a hatred that, really I've never hit my daughter like she hit her," the girl's mom told the WINK in Spanish. "I had never hit her."
WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO WATCH
The mother said that she wanted to capture the abuse on video because she was concerned nobody would have believed her.
"Nobody would have believed me," she explained. "I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realize what's happening in this school."
The Clewiston Police Department and the Department of Children and Families are both investigating the incident. The State Attorney's Office is also reviewing the case to determine if Carter and the clerk who helped hold the young girl will face charges.
"I'm going to get justice for my daughter because if I could not do it in front of her, I'm going to do it with justice," the mother said.
The school district has not commented on the incident, which happened on April 13.
Photo: Getty Images