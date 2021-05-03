Will Smith Posts Shirtless Selfie, Says He's In The Worst Shape Of His Life

Will Smith is keeping it real!

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a shirtless selfie of his post-quarantine bod.

"I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life," he captioned the photo that showed him wearing slippers, shorts, and an unzipped hoodie that exposed his bare stomach and chest.

Fans, as well as fellow celebrities, flocked to Will's comments section with words of affirmation, praising him for his bold, shirtless post. "You still got it baby!!!" the beloved actor's former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Nia Long wrote. While Questlove commented, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media."