9-Year-Old 'Dove Onto' Baggage System At Minneapolis Airport

Airport officials say a child was uninjured when he climbed into the baggage-handling system at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the weekend.

The boy, 9, reportedly climbed onto the conveyor belt system on Saturday afternoon (May 1). It happened as nearly two dozen people checked their luggage, apparently not noticing that anything unusual was happening.

“Among them was a 9-year-old child who dove onto the bag belt as it left the ticketing lobby to go down into where all the conveyors separate the bags to wherever they're going to go to the proper airplane," Pat Hogan, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport told MPR News.

"There was a lot of confusion because there were so many people in the group," he continued. "They were all checking their bags and putting their own bags on the conveyors, so it took a second for them to realize he was missing — but as soon as they did people sprang into action and the police were able to find him quickly."

Hogan added to MPR News that officials would likely review — and possibly re-evaluate — security measures around the conveyor belt system to avoid any future incidents.

Photo: Getty Images