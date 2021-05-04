Feedback

9-Year-Old 'Dove Onto' Baggage System At Minneapolis Airport

By Kelly Fisher

May 4, 2021

Airport officials say a child was uninjured when he climbed into the baggage-handling system at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the weekend.

The boy, 9, reportedly climbed onto the conveyor belt system on Saturday afternoon (May 1). It happened as nearly two dozen people checked their luggage, apparently not noticing that anything unusual was happening.

“Among them was a 9-year-old child who dove onto the bag belt as it left the ticketing lobby to go down into where all the conveyors separate the bags to wherever they're going to go to the proper airplane," Pat Hogan, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport told MPR News.

"There was a lot of confusion because there were so many people in the group," he continued. "They were all checking their bags and putting their own bags on the conveyors, so it took a second for them to realize he was missing — but as soon as they did people sprang into action and the police were able to find him quickly."

Hogan added to MPR News that officials would likely review — and possibly re-evaluate — security measures around the conveyor belt system to avoid any future incidents.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 9-Year-Old 'Dove Onto' Baggage System At Minneapolis Airport

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.