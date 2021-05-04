Diddy Reveals He Officially Changed His Name: 'Welcome To The Love Era'
By Peyton Blakemore
May 4, 2021
Diddy, born Sean John Combs, has officially changed his name to Sean Love Combs.
Earlier this week, the business mogul took to Instagram to reveal his new Florida driver's license that featured his new middle name. "Look what I just got in the mail today... 🖤💫✨⚡️," he captioned the post. "IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA."
Diddy later shared a second post, addressed to skeptics, that showed the legal documents of his official name change. "Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!! 🙏🏿#TheLoveEra LOVE 🖤💫✨⚡️," he wrote.
In October 2019, TMZ first reported that Diddy had taken legal action to change his middle name from John to Love. Diddy reportedly filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the name change, listing his reason for the switch as a "desire to change middle name."
While he didn't mention what caused him to want to change his middle name in the legal documents, Diddy previously joked about changing his full name to "Brother Love" back in 2017. The music exec, whose gone by a few names — Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy — throughout his career, made a video to announce that he was changing his name to Brother Love on his 48th birthday.
"I have some very serious serious news. I've been praying on this and I decided to ... change my name again," he said in a 50-second clip. "I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is love, a.k.a Brother Love."
He added, "I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but love or Brother Love. Okay?"
Photo: Getty Images