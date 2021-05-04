Elizabeth Olsen To Play Texas Ax Murderer In New HBO Max Series

The Olsen sister who charmed audiences in Disney+'s WandaVisionhas been tapped to star in a new series about an infamous Texas ax murder.

Elizabeth Olsen will play Candy Montgomery in HBO Max's upcoming limited series Love and Death, which is based on the true story behind Betty Gore's 1980 death.

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a release.

The series is inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" and a series published by Texas Monthlythat chronicles the women's relationship.

Montgomery and Gore were two church-going housewives and mothers who lived in the small town of Wylie during the 1970s. They were good friends until Montgomery had an affair with Gore's husband, Allen.

When Gore confronted Montgomery on June 13, 1980, and their argument turned deadly when one of them picked up an ax. Gore was later found dead in her home with 41 axe wounds.

The bloody crime, an investigation involving a hypnotist, and Montgomery's murder trial continue to fascinate fans of true crime more than 40 years later.

A release date hasn't been set for Love and Death but the series will include Emmy-winning writer David E. Kelley and actress Nicole Kidman as executive producers.

