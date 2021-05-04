Florida Teen Charged As Adult In Rigged Homecoming Election

A Florida teen allegedly involved in a plot with her mother to rig a high school homecoming election will be tried as an adult, according to NBC Miami.

The State Attorney's Office in Escambia County confirmed Tuesday (May 4) that Emily Rose Grover will be tried as an adult following her birthday last month. Grover was 17 when authorities arrested her in March. She is now 18 years old, reporters said.

Grover and her mother, 50-year-old Laura Rose Carroll, face multiple felony charges after they allegedly hacked student accounts to alter the results of a homecoming vote at Tate High School (THS) in Pensacola. Investigators said Caroll, an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary school in the same county, accessed the school district's internal system to cast hundreds of fraudulent votes.