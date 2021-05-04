Governors Ball 2021: Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky & Post Malone To Headline

The Governors Ball is back!

Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and J Balvin are healing the A-list lineup for the music festival's first comeback show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The concert's 10th-anniversary event will boast over 60 performances across the last weekend in September, from Friday to Sunday (September 24-26), at Citi Field in New York City.

Grammy-winning pop star Eilish, who unveils her Happier Than Ever era this July, will kick off the event followed by acts like DaBaby, Orville Peck, Leon Bridges, Odie, and others.

Rocky and J Balvin will double up for Saturday's showcase, with additional performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, and more. And Posty will do the honors of closing out the event ahead of presentations by Young Thug, Ellie Goulding, 21 Savage, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

"Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press statement of the 2021 Governors Ball. "As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we're proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City's own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others."

Tickets for the 2021 Governors Ball go on sale on May 6. See the full lineup below.