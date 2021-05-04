Feedback

Iconic Chicago Staple For Nearly 100 Years Expands With New Location

By Kelly Fisher

May 4, 2021

Continuing a legacy of nearly a century, the iconic Rainbow Cone will open a new ice cream shop this week.

It all started with founder and creator Joe Sapp — “Grandpa Joe” — and his wife Katherine Sapp. The couple opened the first Rainbow Cone in 1926, notably making their signature cones with chocolate, strawberry, palmer house, pistachio and orange sherbet “sliced” into a cone, the shop’s website reads:

“Little did Joe know, his creative combination of flavors would become a Chicago staple for decades and decades to come.”
“We know that our locally owned family business delivers a different level of service than the other guys. As we grow and build new ways to experience Rainbow Cone, we’ll keep serving our communities with a smile — wherever that smile might be.”

The Lombard location is slated to open on Roosevelt Road on Wednesday (May 5), NBC Chicago reports. It’ll allow up to 50 ice-cream lovers between the shop and its patio, according to a press release.

The new location will join the existing Rainbow Cones in Beverly and Navy Pier.

“As we work to expand our locations and showcase our new adventures, we are excited to share our love for Rainbow Cone with even more communities," Lynn Sapp, co-owner of the ice cream shop, previously said. “Rainbow Cone is not just about the cone, it’s about creating family memories that last a lifetime.”

Photo: Getty Images

