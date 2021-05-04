Iconic Chicago Staple For Nearly 100 Years Expands With New Location

Continuing a legacy of nearly a century, the iconic Rainbow Cone will open a new ice cream shop this week.

It all started with founder and creator Joe Sapp — “Grandpa Joe” — and his wife Katherine Sapp. The couple opened the first Rainbow Cone in 1926, notably making their signature cones with chocolate, strawberry, palmer house, pistachio and orange sherbet “sliced” into a cone, the shop’s website reads:

“Little did Joe know, his creative combination of flavors would become a Chicago staple for decades and decades to come.”

“We know that our locally owned family business delivers a different level of service than the other guys. As we grow and build new ways to experience Rainbow Cone, we’ll keep serving our communities with a smile — wherever that smile might be.”

The Lombard location is slated to open on Roosevelt Road on Wednesday (May 5), NBC Chicago reports. It’ll allow up to 50 ice-cream lovers between the shop and its patio, according to a press release.

The new location will join the existing Rainbow Cones in Beverly and Navy Pier.