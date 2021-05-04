Indiana State Fair Returns After Pause in 2020

Clear your summer schedule because the Indiana State Fair is back.

Organizers announced on Tuesday that 2021 fair will be from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 22.

The fair's theme will be celebrating all things Indiana and "the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit."

Fair officials are working with the state's department of health to help plan the event and set health guidelines.

“We have almost three full months before we open the 2021 Indiana State Fair, and we are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our fair late this summer,” Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye said in a statement.

There may be a few changes to this year's fair, but organizers plan to bring back the carnival rides, fun fair food, 4-H competitions, and free entertainment.

The fair will be open for an extra weekend, but will be closed on Monday and Tuesdays.

“We know this year’s state fair may look a little different, and we are prepared for that. By adding an additional weekend, it allows us to spread fair attendance across a new weekend. This event matters to our State and our fairgoers; it’s an important part of annual Hoosier family traditions," said Hoye.

More information about ticket prices will be released in June, WRTV reported.

Photo: Getty Images