The 29-year-old pop star received a ton of well wishes in the comments section, as well, including from bandmates Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards. "Love you so much...look at this family," Jade gushed. "I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister," Perrie wrote.

Leigh-Anne and Andre first got together back in 2016 and became engaged in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared photos of their romantic at-home proposal with fans last May. "Guys.. wtf has just happened," she captioned her post. "He bloody did it, and I said yes...I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more...I love you so much. My world is literally complete."