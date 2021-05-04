Erica Mena and Safaree are expecting their second child together!

On Monday (May 3), the Love and Hip Hop alums took to Instagram to announce that they are expanding their family. "More Life♥️✨ Who wants that perfect love story anyway," Erica captioned the first of her three posts that shared shots from her pregnancy photoshoot, which showed a pregnant Erica posing with Safaree in front of a huge, gold vault.

"YES for the 3rd time ✨," she captioned the second photo, which was a solo shot that put her burgeoning belly on display. "This time y’all gonna give me my credit! Thank you to my team who stood loyal and true this whole time. Creative director and stylist @rolandbanks photographer and master mind @royaleyez The BEST glam @koreankandy & @iamomarking."

"Marriage - It’s not easy at all," Erica continued in her third and final post, seemingly addressing her and Safaree's previous (and public) martial issues. "But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am. 🙏🏽."

Safaree also announced the news on his own Instagram, writing, "Safire got a new sibling 😇😇 New baby who dis ?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny 😂😂."