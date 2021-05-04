Luke Bryan Shares Reaction To Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby

Luke Bryan — you are NOT the father! After a wild rumor circulated last month that the country star fathered Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's baby boy, Bryan shared his reaction — and his mom's!

During a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Bryan explained that after seeing the false headline, his mom had called him about it. He recalled, "So, I’m having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, ‘I’m sitting here reading some gossip thing. It says you fathered Maren Morris’ child.' I go, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today.'"

Luke also added that he shared the conversation with Hurd, who penned his new song "Waves," and jokingly said, "Buddy, I think we need to talk."

Bryan then concluded by stating that he is not the father of Baby Hayes, proclaiming, "I am not the father. We can call Maury Povich or however y’all want to go about it."