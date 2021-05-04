Luke Bryan Shares Reaction To Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby
By Taylor Fields
May 4, 2021
Luke Bryan — you are NOT the father! After a wild rumor circulated last month that the country star fathered Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's baby boy, Bryan shared his reaction — and his mom's!
During a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Bryan explained that after seeing the false headline, his mom had called him about it. He recalled, "So, I’m having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, ‘I’m sitting here reading some gossip thing. It says you fathered Maren Morris’ child.' I go, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today.'"
Luke also added that he shared the conversation with Hurd, who penned his new song "Waves," and jokingly said, "Buddy, I think we need to talk."
Bryan then concluded by stating that he is not the father of Baby Hayes, proclaiming, "I am not the father. We can call Maury Povich or however y’all want to go about it."
Last month, Morris herself commented on the headline and made light of the situation in an Instagram story, writing along with a screenshot of the article, "I guess the cat’s outta the bag @lukebryan."
Maren and Ryan welcomed their son Hayes in March of 2020. Hurd told PEOPLE of what life has been like as a new parent, especially during the pandemic, "It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby, but I feel like we're very blessed in that we have avoided a lot of hardships that other artists have had to face, because we haven't had to really cancel many show. We're really lucky to just be here learning how to be a family of three and it's been really an amazing time in our lives."
Photo: Getty Images