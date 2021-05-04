Feedback

'May The 4th Be With You': 5 Star Wars Specials And Events In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

May 4, 2021

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AUCTION

Star Wars Day is finally here, and for those who love the franchise, it's a big deal. Many places around Las Vegas are offering specials for the big day, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Here are some special ways you can celebrate the day in Las Vegas:

ROGUE TOYS WEST

Julie Dolan, the voice of Princess Leia on Rebels, will be in their west store on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dolan will be taking photos with fans and signing autographs. There will be sales and giveaways in store as well.

Dominic Pace, who played Gekko on The Mandalorian, will be in store on Wednesday, Mary 5th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for autographs and photo ops.

Get in on the action at 2115 South Rainbow Blvd.

THE MILLENNIUM FANDOM BAR

There will be a special Star Wars themed event, so make sure you dress up in your favorite costume from the franchise. There will be no cover after 5 p.m.

EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR

You can grab some Star Wars themed cocktails and play the Star Wars pinball machine for free all day on Tuesday. You will even get free game tokens for showing up in your best Star Wars costume!

THE LITTLE VEGAS CHAPEL

You can get a special "Yoda One For Me" package here for getting married on Star Wars Day, which includes themed music, Star Wars lines during the ceremony, and a themed unity sand ceremony.

PINKBOX DOUGHNUTS

There will be special, themed donuts all day, including the My Girl Leia, Wookie Wookie, Minty I Am, What's an Ewok, Vegas Space force, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy PEE-WEEZ.

Photo: Getty Images

