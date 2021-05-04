P!nk Rewrote Her Will Amid 'Really Scary' COVID-19 Battle

During a recent interview, P!nk opened up about her experience with COVID-19. The 'Raise Your Glass' singer contracted the highly contagious virus early on in the pandemic, along with her husband, Carey Hart, and two children, Willow and Jameson. While Hart and Willow didn't have symptoms, P!nk revealed she and Jameson were actually quite ill.

"This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really, really bad and I rewrote my will," P!nk recalled. "You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.'"

P!nk described the experience as "really, really scary and really bad" and it made her reevaluate everything in her life, particularly what kind of legacy she would be leaving behind for her kids should the worst happen. "What am I teaching them? And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now?" she reflected. "And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?"

The singer's illness led her to write her magnum opus—'All I Know So Far,' a new single the tells the story of her life in just under five minutes. "I needed to write a song that encapsulated my entire life," she explained. She said crafting the song was "really hard" and the track ultimately ended up being "a letter to my daughter."