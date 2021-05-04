Princess Eugenie Shares New Photos Of Baby August
By Emily Lee
May 5, 2021
Princess Eugenie welcomed a baby boy with her husband Jack Brooksbank back in February. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter shared the happy news in quite a modern way for the royal family—she posted a black and white photo of her son's hand on Instagram. She simply captioned the shot with three blue heart emojis.
Since welcoming August four months ago, Eugenie has continued to share photos of her son on social media. To celebrate Jack's 34th birthday on Monday, the princess shared three new adorable snaps of August. "You are exceptional.. Happy Birthday my love," Eugenie captioned the sweet post.
Eugenie marked her own birthday back in March with new photos of August, as well. The infant can be seen wearing the same personalized sweater in both posts. "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday," Eugenie wrote to her followers. "I got the best present I could ask for!!"
August is currently eleventh in line for the British throne. He'll be bumped down to twelfth, however, once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their daugher this summer.
Photo: Getty