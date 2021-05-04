RaeLynn Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Husband Josh Davis

A lot to celebrate! On her 27th birthday, RaeLynn announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child — a baby girl — with husband Josh Davis.

On Instagram, RaeLynn wrote, "Well this Georgia Peach and Texas Rose did the thing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! I’m 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL." She added in another post, "We already have so much love for this little flower child. I can’t wait to be her Momma and to watch Josh be her Dad."

Talking to PEOPLE, the country singer/songwriter explained that over the last year, she and Josh, "thought more about the important things in life — and for us, that is growing our family." She added, "I for sure thought I was having a boy — I don't know why; I just did. Josh's gut feeling the whole time was a girl, so he was right for sure. I didn't care either way, though."

RaeLynn is due sometime in September, and explained on Instagram, "Excited for our world to be turned upside down in September cause GOD MADE GIRLS BABY," a reference to her hit single "God Made Girls."