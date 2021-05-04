Sam Hunt Teases New Unreleased Song 'Sometimes You Gotta Start Nowhere'

Last year, Sam Hunt finally released the followup to his 2014 debut album, Montevallo, with 2020's Southside. But, is he already working on more new music?

The country star shared a new video to social media in a writing session, and teased a new song, seemingly called "Sometimes You Gotta Start Nowhere." In the minute-and-a-half clip, rocking shorts, a t-shirt and bucket hat, Hunt is sitting in a circle as he performs a little of the unreleased track. He sings, "I need to get back to who I am/ Ain't just one road there/ Sometimes you gotta start nowhere."

Hunt captioned the video, "Sometimes You Gotta Start Nowhere. Trying out some new ideas on the guys. We know how to gas each other up."