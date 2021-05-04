Sam Hunt Teases New Unreleased Song 'Sometimes You Gotta Start Nowhere'
By Taylor Fields
May 4, 2021
Last year, Sam Hunt finally released the followup to his 2014 debut album, Montevallo, with 2020's Southside. But, is he already working on more new music?
The country star shared a new video to social media in a writing session, and teased a new song, seemingly called "Sometimes You Gotta Start Nowhere." In the minute-and-a-half clip, rocking shorts, a t-shirt and bucket hat, Hunt is sitting in a circle as he performs a little of the unreleased track. He sings, "I need to get back to who I am/ Ain't just one road there/ Sometimes you gotta start nowhere."
Hunt captioned the video, "Sometimes You Gotta Start Nowhere. Trying out some new ideas on the guys. We know how to gas each other up."
Back in February, Sam teased that he had some new material on the way after he shared a photo from the studio, and wrote along with it, "New songs coming soon." And before that, over the summer last year, after having to cancel tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he shared, "We’ll be back in action in 2021 and can’t wait to get back out. In the mean time, I’m going to try to get some new music together for next year."
Sam Hunt released his latest album, Southside, a year ago in April 2020. The project includes his 2017 hit "Body Like A Back Road," as well as tracks like "Downtown's Dead," "Kinfolks," and "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s."
Most recently, Sam teamed up with singer/songwriter Sasha Sloan on her new song "When Was It Over?" He said of the new song on social media, "I’ve gotten to write some songs with @sadgirlsloan over the last couple years. She’s absolutely amazing. I’m glad we got to do this one together."
Photo: Getty Images