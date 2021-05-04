Feedback

Sheryl Crow Reveals That She Lost Her Teeth While Performing In St. Louis

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 4, 2021

Missouri native and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Sheryl Crow revealed on the Today Show that she lost her two front teeth not once, but twice. 

While playing a game similar to true or false on the show, Crow mentioned that the first time she lost her teeth was when she was seven years old and the second time happened while performing at a bar in St. Louis. She stated that she was hit with a handful of mugs. 

Sheryl getting hit was not intentional. According to Rolling Stone, Crow tried to steady a waitress who had slipped, but she lost control of the mugs resulting in Sheryl getting smacked in the mouth. 

Before she had her teeth fixed, Crow’s dentist snapped a photo and that was the picture she showcased on her Christmas card that year with the caption “All I want for Christmas...”

During her time on the Today Show, she also admitted that before she caught her big break, she was a backup singer for Michael Jackson from 1988 to 1990, and despite rumors, she cleared up that her first big gig was NOT creating a jingle for McDonald’s, however, she did sing a jingle for the fast-food chain. 

Photo: Getty Images

