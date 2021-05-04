Where To Find The Best Margaritas In Charlotte

With no shortage of amazing taco shops around Charlotte, is there a better way to complete your meal than with a refreshing margarita? If you're not sure where to start, check out this list to see where you can pair up the boozy drinks with delicious food in the Queen City.

From traditional and spicy to unique combinations, these Charlotte restaurants are known to have some of the best margaritas in the city.

Three Amigos

Located in Plaza Midwood, Three Amigos has been serving up authentic Mexican cuisine since 2010. Pair their incredible food with the equally delicious margaritas. If you're looking to splurge on some high-quality drinks, try the Top Shelf Margarita.