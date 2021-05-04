Where To Find The Best Margaritas In Charlotte
By Sarah Tate
May 5, 2021
With no shortage of amazing taco shops around Charlotte, is there a better way to complete your meal than with a refreshing margarita? If you're not sure where to start, check out this list to see where you can pair up the boozy drinks with delicious food in the Queen City.
From traditional and spicy to unique combinations, these Charlotte restaurants are known to have some of the best margaritas in the city.
Three Amigos
Located in Plaza Midwood, Three Amigos has been serving up authentic Mexican cuisine since 2010. Pair their incredible food with the equally delicious margaritas. If you're looking to splurge on some high-quality drinks, try the Top Shelf Margarita.
Bargarita
No list is complete without Bargarita, Charlotte's very own margarita bar. Combing southern comfort with south-of-the-border techniques, like their BBQ-stuffed tacos, this NoDa spot is truly unique. With several varieties of tequila and mezcal, it will take several visits to run through all of their marg combinations.
Bakersfield
Named one of the best Mexican restaurants in the country by Yelp, Bakersfield has no shortage of refreshing margaritas. Try one (or two) for yourself with the the Pineapple or Cucumber margs or sample the specialty Bakersfield Margarita. They also have a sparkling marg in the Sangria Rojo, complete with fruit, fresh juice and Sprite.
Que Onda Tacos & Tequila
With several locations around Charlotte, you're never too far from Que Onda's regionally-inspired Mexican cuisine. Pair up your meal with one of their special margaritas, like the Cadillac, the De La Casa, or the Gold Margarita Rocks.
Hot Taco
Hot Taco in South End has its fair share of margaritas, from the classic House and Super Premium to the premium Watermelon Fiesta and Mango Elderflower. If you want something a little more unique to you, try building your own by taking a classic margarita and adding you choice of flavor, float or flip.
