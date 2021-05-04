Feedback

Where To Find The Best Margaritas In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

May 4, 2021

With no shortage of amazing taco shops around Nashville, is there a better way to complete your meal than with a refreshing margarita? If you're not sure where to start, check out this list to see where you can pair up the boozy drinks with delicious food in Music City.

From traditional and spicy to unique combinations, these Nashville restaurants are known to have some of the best margaritas in the city.

Saint Añejo

Chosen as one of the best places for cocktails in the city by Nashville Guru, Saint Añejo has a range of margaritas made with 100% blue agave tequila. From the "skinny" Golden Coast and the spicy strawberry-based Fresa Diabla to the refreshing and traditional Casa Perfecta, you'll bound to find a combo you enjoy.

Bakersfield

According to Walk Eat Nashville, Bakersfield had one of the 10 best-reviewed margaritas in country, based on Yelp reviews. Try one (or two) for yourself with the the Pineapple or Cucumber margs or sample the specialty Bakersfield Margarita. They also have a sparkling marg in the Sangria Rojo, complete with fruit, fresh juice and Sprite.

Rosepepper Cantina

A list of the best margaritas in Nashville isn't complete without Rosepepper, which has been named the Best Mexican Restaurant and Best Margarita in the city for 11 years in a row. With eight varieties of tequila, this East Nashville spot is a favorite for classic and skinny margs as well as the tropical and spicy choices.

Sopapilla's (in franklin)

Just a short drive away from downtown, Sopapilla's in Franklin offers a wide margarita selection, including the Ginger, Cucumber, Hibiscus, and Green Chile Pineapple Margaritas and the specialty Sopapilla Margarita.

Pancho & Lefty's Cantina

With two locations around Nashville, Pancho & Lefty's has a long list of margarita specialties, including the Cucumber Basil, Mad Dog marg, and the CBD-infused Marga-Reefer, as well as the Cosmic Cactus complete with color-changing tea and edible glitter dust.

Photo: Getty Images

