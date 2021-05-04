Where To Find The Best Margaritas In Nashville

With no shortage of amazing taco shops around Nashville, is there a better way to complete your meal than with a refreshing margarita? If you're not sure where to start, check out this list to see where you can pair up the boozy drinks with delicious food in Music City.

From traditional and spicy to unique combinations, these Nashville restaurants are known to have some of the best margaritas in the city.

Saint Añejo

Chosen as one of the best places for cocktails in the city by Nashville Guru, Saint Añejo has a range of margaritas made with 100% blue agave tequila. From the "skinny" Golden Coast and the spicy strawberry-based Fresa Diabla to the refreshing and traditional Casa Perfecta, you'll bound to find a combo you enjoy.