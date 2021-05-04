Why May 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1995, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler was arrested on a felony count of possession of heroin plus two other misdemeanor drug charges.

In 1996, Rage Against the Machine had the number one album in the country with Evil Empire.

In 1968, Buffalo Springfield disbanded.

In 1963, following a recommendation by George Harrison, Dick Rowe, the head of A&R at Decca Records went to see The Rolling Stones play at a club in London. He signed them to his label days later.

In 1969, Creedence Clearwater Revival released their hit “Bad Moon Rising.”

In 1970, the Guess Who had the top song in the country with “American Woman.”

