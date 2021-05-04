Woman Smuggles Loaded Gun Into Missouri Jail - In Her Vagina

Amy Wilhite said she was “holding it for another” inmate when authorities caught her smuggling a loaded gun into prison — in her vagina.

Local law enforcement officials arrested Wilhite, 39, on Valentines Day on unrelated weapon and drug charges, among others. But on March 3, shortly before 1 p.m., detention staff found the firearm in a Boone County Jail housing unit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a media and public information release.

“An investigation immediately began, and probable cause was quickly developed to believe Amy Natasha Wilhite, a detainee being held at the Boone County Jail, was in possession of the firearm,” the release states. Authorities with the assisting agency didn’t find the firearm during routine searches — including a “thorough pat search” and “procedural strip search” — when Wilhite entered the jail on February 14.

The sheriff’s office said it was a .22 caliber revolver, measuring about 4 inches long, 2.38 inches wide at 4.6 ounces. It was “concealed within a body cavity,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.