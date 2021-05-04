Woman Smuggles Loaded Gun Into Missouri Jail - In Her Vagina
By Kelly Fisher
May 4, 2021
Amy Wilhite said she was “holding it for another” inmate when authorities caught her smuggling a loaded gun into prison — in her vagina.
Local law enforcement officials arrested Wilhite, 39, on Valentines Day on unrelated weapon and drug charges, among others. But on March 3, shortly before 1 p.m., detention staff found the firearm in a Boone County Jail housing unit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a media and public information release.
“An investigation immediately began, and probable cause was quickly developed to believe Amy Natasha Wilhite, a detainee being held at the Boone County Jail, was in possession of the firearm,” the release states. Authorities with the assisting agency didn’t find the firearm during routine searches — including a “thorough pat search” and “procedural strip search” — when Wilhite entered the jail on February 14.
The sheriff’s office said it was a .22 caliber revolver, measuring about 4 inches long, 2.38 inches wide at 4.6 ounces. It was “concealed within a body cavity,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Wilhite was sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling the weapon, the Smoking Gun reports, noting that it was fully loaded with five rounds at the time.
She will server her time at the Missouri Department of Corrections.
The Smoking Gun also reports that Wilhite said during questioning that she was “only holding it for another female detainee.” But other inmates “all stated Amy was in possession of the firearm.”
Photo: Missouri Department of Corrections