Britney Spears Won't Ask Judge To End Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is set to speak with the judge presiding over her conservatorship next month. While many speculated the pop icon was planning to request her conservatorship come to an end, a new report from TMZ claims Britney won't be doing that.

According to TMZ's sources, Britney doesn't feel "trapped" in her 13-year-old conservatorship despite the public outcry suggesting otherwise. "She has 99% of the freedom she'd have if she weren't in a conservatorship, and the only thing she's prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying 3 cars at a time [something she tried to do back in the day]," a source told the outlet. Britney is also currently free to travel on her own and lives on her own in Los Angeles "without real restrictions."

Though the #FreeBritney movement has gotten much media attention over the past few years, TMZ's source claims Britney felt her life was "out of control" before she was placed in the conservatorship. "She's taken care of and she knows it," the insider shared with TMZ.

For those who don't know, a conservatorship under the United States Law is the appointment of an official guardian by a judge to "manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of another person due to old age or physical or mental limitations," according to ExpertLaw.com. Britney has been a conservatee of her father, Jamie Spears, since February 2008.

Britney is content with her conservatorship remaining in place as long as her father is removed as her conservator, which is what she will discuss with the judge next month. Jamie has already been replaced by Jodi Montgomery as his daughter's permanent personal conservator. Now all that's left for Britney is to remove Jamie from overseeing her financial and business affairs. Britney reportedly refuses to record new music or perform until Jamie is removed as conservator.

Photo: Getty