Cinco De Mayo Specials Too Good To Pass Up In South Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 5, 2021
It's Cinco De Mayo! In South Florida, that means plenty of deals to take advantage of. Various restaurants and bars are offering specials on their drinks and food on this day dedicated to a pivotal moment in Mexican history. Some restaurants are offering limited-time dishes and drinks while others are bringing in mariachi bands and DJs for a night-long celebration.
Here are some places we found in both Miami-Dade and Broward for you to check out for today. Keep in mind COVID-19 rules and restrictions!
Bourbon Steak Miami (19999 W Country Club Dr in Aventura): Limited-time beverages and food specials, such as the Spicy Jalapeño Margarita and the Mezcal Margarita, both $10 each.
Temple Street Eatery (416 N Federal Hwy in Fort Lauderdale): This restaurant will have a special Chino Latino menu and other activities, such as cornhole, karaoke, and more. On their specialty menu, guests can enjoy kimchi quesadillas, wonton tacos, pina colada rice pudding, and other offerings.
Serena at the Moxy South Beach Hotel (915 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach): Take a sip of their special "Serena Margarita" for $10 on Cinco de Mayo.
Burlock Coast (1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd in Fort Lauderdale): Enjoy two tacos and a margarita for $15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar (8405 Mills Dr. in Miami & 8551 NW 53rd St. in Doral): $7 margaritas all day long at both locations.
Cantina Beach (455 Grand Bay Dr in Miami): Nothing tops a perfect beach backdrop featuring a thatched palapa roof, tiki torches, fire pit and the blue ocean beside you. At Cantina Beach, guests can expect that with live music, food and drinks. Guests all day can get a hold of street food and cocktails, ranging from $5 to $8 each
Calle 23 Miami (230 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables): You can enjoy these specials all day: $7 Patrón Silver margaritas, $5 shots and $25 Corona buckets. There will also be Salsa Night starting at 7 p.m. along with $7 mojitos.
Tripping Animals Brewery (2685 Northwest 105th Ave. in Doral): They will be partnering with Gorilla City Sandwiches and The Wolf Of Tacos to commemorate Cinco De Mayo. Tripping Animals Brewing will be serving Mexican style lager, priced at $4.20 drafts, The Wolf of Tacos will be serving up tacos, and a live mariachi will be there to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, trippy style.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila (21 W Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale & 1220 16th St. in Miami Beach): You can expect mariachi bands and a DJ all day at this joint plus $5 drink specials from 3 to 8 p.m. Frozen margaritas, shots, Corona beer, hard seltzers and more will be part of the specials.
Coyo Taco (Click here for all locations): $5 draft margaritas all day at the Miami locations plus a special menu of tacos, quesadillas, guacamole, and churros. If you're at the Wynwood location, the party goes on all night with a line-up of DJs starting at 8 p.m.
Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar (Click here for all locations): All-you-can-eat-tacos for $19 and cocktail specials, including Teremana margaritas ($10); half-price mezcal margaritas, shots, and flights. "Margaliters" are $25.
Photo: Getty Images