Cinco De Mayo Specials Too Good To Pass Up In South Florida

It's Cinco De Mayo! In South Florida, that means plenty of deals to take advantage of. Various restaurants and bars are offering specials on their drinks and food on this day dedicated to a pivotal moment in Mexican history. Some restaurants are offering limited-time dishes and drinks while others are bringing in mariachi bands and DJs for a night-long celebration.

Here are some places we found in both Miami-Dade and Broward for you to check out for today. Keep in mind COVID-19 rules and restrictions!

Bourbon Steak Miami (19999 W Country Club Dr in Aventura): Limited-time beverages and food specials, such as the Spicy Jalapeño Margarita and the Mezcal Margarita, both $10 each.

Temple Street Eatery (416 N Federal Hwy in Fort Lauderdale): This restaurant will have a special Chino Latino menu and other activities, such as cornhole, karaoke, and more. On their specialty menu, guests can enjoy kimchi quesadillas, wonton tacos, pina colada rice pudding, and other offerings.