Federal Judge Throws Out CDC Pandemic Related Moratorium On Evictions

A federal judge has thrown out the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national moratorium on evictions implemented in response to financial issues brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, based in Washington D.C, ruled the "plain language" of the Public Health Service Act, which was enacted into federal law, governing the response to the spread of communicable diseases such as COVID-19, blocked the CDC's moratorium, which was scheduled to conclude on June 30, Reuters.com reports.

The CDC did not provide an immediate response to Reuters' request for a comment in relation to the judge's decision.

The National Association of Realtors credited the judge's ruling as an improved solution to help tenants pay rent, taxes and utility bills.

"With rental assistance secured, the economy strengthening and unemployment rates falling, there is no need to continue a blanket, nationwide eviction ban," the group said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Friedrich's decision -- which is still able to be appealed by the government -- provides temporary relief for landlords who have delinquent tenants and vacancies on their premises.

Washington, D.C. and at least 43 states have already implemented their own temporary halts on residential and/or business evictions through their own protections amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC moratorium -- issued in September 2020 under former President Donald Trump's administration and extended three times, including most recently in March under President Joe Biden's administration -- covers renters who expected to earn less than $99,000 a year, or $198,000 for joint filers, or those who reported no income, or received stimulus checks.

Applicable renters must swear to making their best effort to pay partial rent payments as evictions would likely leave them homeless or forced to "share" living quarters.

