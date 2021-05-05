Halsey Is Glowing While Cradling Baby Bump In Sweet New Sunny Photos

Halsey is absolutely glowing! The star shared a few sweet snaps while she's cradling her baby bump and enjoying some time outdoors.

In several photos posted to Instagram, Halsey is lounging on a chair in a scenic setting, taking in the beautiful sunny weather, rocking a dress and sunglasses, as she is cradling her growing baby bump. And in a few close up shots, the mom-to-be shows off her makeup look of the day, tagging her recently-launched makeup line about-face.

Halsey captioned the beautiful new pictures, "après la pluie, le beau temps," which roughly translates to "after the rain, comes the beautiful weather."