Here's How To Celebrate Mother's Day In Milwaukee

Mother's Day is this Sunday (May 9), and if you haven't started planning a fun-filled day for that special mom in your life, Milwaukee restaurants and businesses are dishing out some sweet deals with offers on brunch, lunch, dinner, baked goods, and more.

Brunch:

Bartolotta Restaurants

All seven of the Bartolotta Restaurants are offering a Mother's Day brunch or dinner. Each restaurant will have a brunch special of a three-course meal, available for dine-in from 10:30 am to 3 pm on Sunday (May 9).

Celesta Restaurant

Perfect for those who are vegan, Celesta Restaurant is offering a carry-out plant-based brunch that feeds two for $55. The brunch will include:

Beet carpaccio with almond ricotta

Roasted vegetable pasta salad

Lemon-chai mini muffins

Roasted rosemary potatoes

Tofu Shakshuka

They also have six different cocktail kits available for purchase. You must place your orders ahead of time by emailing Celesta Restaurant. Include your name, phone number, number of brunch packs you would like, and your preferred pick-up time. Pick-up is available Saturday (May 8) from 11:30 am to 7 pm.

North Shore Boulangerie

North Shore Boulangerie has a dine-in or carry-out Mother's Day Souffle Brunch. Available for dine-in from 10 am to 2 pm, customers can pick from a choice of slow-roasted, smoked pork loin with a sweet and tangy apple cider glaze OR a flaky pan-seared skin on branzino with rich brown butter and almonds. Both entrees include shaved Brussel sprouts with crispy pork belly, red pepper along with parmesan risotto. For dessert, dine-in customers will receive a chocolate soufflé with either a vanilla crème anglaise or a raspberry coulis.

Bonus! There is a special surprise for mom included in both dine-in and carry-out brunches. Brunch is $40 per person, and you can order or make a reservation online.

Sorella

Sorella is offering a Mother's Day brunch from 10 am to 2 pm. You will find items on the brunch menu like avocado bruschetta, french toast, pizza eggs, and much more.

Be sure to book your reservations online to secure a spot for your Italian Sunday brunch. Both indoor and outdoor heated tents are available.

Lunch and Dinner:

Cavas

Celebrate Mother's Day with a Spanish-style meal. Cavas is offering pre-ordered take-out or a dine-in package. The menu includes:

Specialty salad

Grilled baguette with tomatoes and honey-chipotle spread

Paella

Flan

Bottle of sparkling wine

A flower for mom

Dine-in reservations can be made for 11 am or 1 pm. Dinner for two will be $120, and for a party of four, it will be $200. All orders and reservations must be prepaid by Friday (May 7).

Activities:

Mother's Day Baby Goat Yoga at The Backyard

If you and mom want to get active this Mother's Day, Platinum Sky Farms is joining forces with MKE Yoga at The Backyard Bay View to bring you yoga and baby dwarf goats. The hour-long event will be held Sunday morning (May 9). Pick from two sessions between 9 am to 11 am. Each session will have 30 minutes of light yoga and 30 minutes of mingling with baby goats. Tickets are $49 for one or $85 for two.

Photo: Getty Images