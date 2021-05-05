Here's How To Celebrate Mother's Day In Minneapolis

Mother's Day is this Sunday (May 9), and if you haven't started planning a fun-filled day for that special mom in your life, Minneapolis restaurants and businesses are dishing out some sweet deals with offers on brunch, lunch, dinner, baked goods, and more.

Brunch:

Chart House

Chart House is hosting an all-you-can-eat Mother's Day brunch. On the menu, you will find items like crab legs, prime rib, and of course, bottomless mimosas! The brunch is from 10 am to 3 pm. Adults are $54.95, kids ages four to 12 are $16.95, and kids three and younger eat for FREE. Make a reservation before seats fill up!

Cov Wayzata

Cov Wayzata has an a la carte Mother's Day brunch from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday (May 9). Their loaded menu has items ranging from $14 to $25, and mom will receive a complimentary mimosa!

I Nonni

I Nonni is hosting its first Mother's Day brunch with a three-course a la carte meal. The brunch is from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday (May 9), and reservations are required to dine in.

Whiskey & Soda

The new restaurant and bar Whiskey & Soda will host a Mother's Day tea Sunday (May 9) from 11 am to 3 pm. You can expect to see a variety of scones, sandwiches, desserts, and tea. The tea is $50 for adults and $30 for kids. Make a reservation with three generations of mothers and receive a complimentary floral arrangement.

Lunch and Dinner:

Animales Barbeque Co.

Animales Barbeque Co is offering a to-go Mother's Day family meal. The $100 bundle includes:

Pork Shoulder Coppa

Roasted Carrots with Lime Vinaigrette, Crema, and Queso Fresco

4 Cornbread Muffins

Lemon Curd with Fresh Berries and Shortbread Crumble

One quart of Bloody Mary Mix

8 oz of Gold Sauce and House Pickles

Order online and pick up your meal Sunday (May 9).

Arepa Bar

Arepa Bar has Mother's Day lunch and dinner specials starting Friday (May 7) till Sunday (May 9). Available for dine-in and take-out, the specials are:

Fosforera Soup $18

Parrila Venezolana $16

Passion fruit mousse $6

Myriel

Spend time with mom at home with Myriel's take-home Mother's Day meal kit. The meal for four is $85 and includes:

Chicken in Sauce Suprême

Housemade egg noodles

A spring salad

Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available. Pick-up is Saturday (May 8) between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery has a special Mother's Day a la carte menu for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. The menu is for both dine-in and take-out. Breakfast is from 8 am to 11 am, and lunch and dinner is 11 am to 8 pm. The restaurant's special patticake will be offered with the saying "We love you, Mom!" written across it.

Activities:

St. Paul Civic Symphony Mother's Day Concert

The annual Mother's Day concert from the Saint Paul Civic Symphony will be virtual this year. It will be held Sunday (May 9) from 11 am to 5 pm. Celebrate Mother's Day by listening to previously recorded performances for FREE.

Twin Cities Model Railroad Museum

On Mother's Day, take the family to the Twin Cities Model Railroad Museum. It is open from 12 pm to 5 pm. Moms get FREE admission all day by using the discount promo code MOMSFREE. General admission is $10, and kids four or younger are also FREE.

Photo: Getty Images