Here's How To Celebrate Mother's Day In St. Louis

Mother's Day is this Sunday (May 9) and if you haven't started planning a fun-filled day for that special mom in your life, St. Louis restaurants and businesses are dishing out some sweet deals with offers on brunch, lunch and dinner, baked goods, and more.

Brunch:

Cafe La Vie

Cafe la Vie is offering two Mother's Day experiences.

Mother's Day brunch from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday (May 9). The brunch menu items range from $10 to $32 or you and mom can opt-in for a rooftop wine tasting and cheeseboard at the Meridien Hotel from 1 pm to 4 pm for $35.

Russell's

Russell's will serve Mother's Day brunch from 9 am to 2 pm at their Macklind location. The menu has many items ranging from sweet and savory and for some added fun, get a mimosa for $8.

Grace Meat + Three

If you're looking to spend the day at home with your mom, this is the option for you. Grace Meat + Three has a brunch package for dine-in or pick-up that feeds two to four people. The Mother's Day package is $65 and includes:

An entire chicken

Four waffles

One bottle of champagne

Orange Juice

You can pre-order now and it'll be ready for pick-up Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.

Lunch and Dinner:

Eckert's Farm & Country Restaurant

Eckert's Farm & Country Restaurant is offering a special Mother's Day menu on both Saturday (May 8) and Sunday (May 9) for brunch, lunch, and dinner. On the special lunch and dinner menu, you can find a family feast chicken dinner that'll feed two to four people. The feast ranges from $25 to $38 and includes:

Fried chicken

Mashed potatoes

Gravy

Sweets:

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery

Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is offering hot chocolate bombs on all of their flavors for 50% off now through Mother's Day.

Activities:

Sweetology

Sweetology is offering a Mother's Day "Mommy and Me" cake decorating class on Saturday (May 8) for $45. Dad's are also welcome to join in on the fun! Participants will drink tea while designing flower cupcakes and decorating a Mother's Day bouquet. The Mother's day special is offered at both Sweetology locations. There is also a take-home "Mommy and me" decorating kit for $29.99.

Volpi Foods

For those who love aesthetically pleasing cheese boards, Volpi Foods is teaming up with Carcu in the Lou to offer a virtual charcuterie board assembly class. The class is $30, and they will send you a Zoom link for Saturday (May 8). Included with the Zoom link will be a list of items they suggest to purchase before the class. For another $50, you can purchase a kit with all the items that will be used in the class. The kit includes:

One 13-inch disposable board

Small jar of honey

Brie wheel

A semi-firm cheese (Manchego)

A hard-cheese (Aged-Cheddar)

Two cured meats (Pre-sliced Volpi bresaola and prosciutto)

Two Artisan Crackers

One ramekin of nuts

A Mother's Day cookie

Handout full of tips

