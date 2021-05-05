How To Stream Global Citizen's 'VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World'

Global Citizen is aiming to help medical workers across the globe, especially in the poorest countries, to receive the COVID-19 vaccines via their newly-announced concert "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," and fans will be able to tune in and watch the show on Saturday, May 8.

"VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" is hosted by Selena Gomez, and features performances from superstars including Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and Foo Fighters. In a statement to Variety, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evan teased of the show, "I can tell you that J.Lo has a huge surprise in store, and I can tell you that H.E.R. is planning something super, super cool, involving hundreds of other people as well, which is really exciting."

Lopez brings her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez out on stage to sing "Sweet Caroline," while Foo Fighters are joined by AC/DC's Brian Johnson.

Also making appearances throughout "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" are Prince Harry, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman, as well as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be aired across iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, as well as on YouTube and major networks including ABC, CBS and FOX on Saturday, May 8th at 8 p.m. ET.