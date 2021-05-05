Feedback

How To Stream Global Citizen's 'VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World'

By Taylor Fields

May 5, 2021

Global Citizen is aiming to help medical workers across the globe, especially in the poorest countries, to receive the COVID-19 vaccines via their newly-announced concert "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," and fans will be able to tune in and watch the show on Saturday, May 8.

"VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" is hosted by Selena Gomez, and features performances from superstars including Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and Foo Fighters. In a statement to Variety, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evan teased of the show, "I can tell you that J.Lo has a huge surprise in store, and I can tell you that H.E.R. is planning something super, super cool, involving hundreds of other people as well, which is really exciting."

Lopez brings her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez out on stage to sing "Sweet Caroline," while Foo Fighters are joined by AC/DC's Brian Johnson.

Also making appearances throughout "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" are Prince Harry, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman, as well as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be aired across iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, as well as on YouTube and major networks including ABC, CBS and FOX on Saturday, May 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

Photos: Getty Images

Chat About How To Stream Global Citizen's 'VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.