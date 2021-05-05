Lil Nas X may not start online drama, but he'll finish it.

For Entertainment Weekly's Pride issue, the "Old Town Road" artist opened up about his online antics, explaining why he chooses to clap back when trolls come for him.

“When I first got famous, I would block everybody,” he shared. “But now it’s like, okay, cool. For me, I would rather somebody hate the s*** out of me when they’re talking about me rather than not say anything at all, because that’s giving more power to my name.”

“I’m very much a chaotic, good person,” Lil Nas X added. “I almost never want to start shooting at somebody who didn’t bring it to my doorstep, you know? But I kind of live for when somebody tries to get me and I’m ready to throw it back at them tenfold. Do I feel bad about it sometimes? Every now and then, but I feel less bad knowing that I didn’t start it. I try to never throw stones, but if somebody throws one at me, I’m throwing an entire house.”