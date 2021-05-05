Megan Thee Stallion Lands Snapchat Reality Series

A Megan Thee Stallion reality series is coming to Snapchat!



According to Variety, Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion is part of the upcoming lineup of Snapchat Originals. For the show, the Grammy-winning rapper will be "joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can,” per the show's synopsis.

The series is among nine new and renewed Snap Originals "aimed at Snapchat’s young-skewing user base," Variety reported.

“We are constantly trying to find stories that we think will resonate with our audience, coupled with talent and creators,” said Vanessa Guthrie, head of Snap Originals.

Other shows coming to Snapchat include Charli Vs. Dixie, starring TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Twinning Out, starring TikTok stars Niki and Gabi DeMartino, and Coming Out, starring Manny Mua and six members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Both Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion and Charli Vs. Dixie are set to premiere later in 2021 and are being produced by Westbrook Media — Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company.

Photo: Getty Images