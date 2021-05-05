Feedback

Megan Thee Stallion Lands Snapchat Reality Series

By Peyton Blakemore

May 5, 2021

A Megan Thee Stallion reality series is coming to Snapchat!

According to Variety, Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion is part of the upcoming lineup of Snapchat Originals. For the show, the Grammy-winning rapper will be "joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can,” per the show's synopsis.

The series is among nine new and renewed Snap Originals "aimed at Snapchat’s young-skewing user base," Variety reported.

“We are constantly trying to find stories that we think will resonate with our audience, coupled with talent and creators,” said Vanessa Guthrie, head of Snap Originals.

Other shows coming to Snapchat include Charli Vs. Dixie, starring TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Twinning Out, starring TikTok stars Niki and Gabi DeMartino, and Coming Out, starring Manny Mua and six members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Both Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion and Charli Vs. Dixie are set to premiere later in 2021 and are being produced by Westbrook Media — Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company.

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Chat About Megan Thee Stallion Lands Snapchat Reality Series

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.