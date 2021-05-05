Minnesota Woman Plows Car Through Cemetery On Day Of Ex-Boyfriend's Funeral

Police arrested a Minnesota woman accused of plowing her SUV through a North Dakota cemetery, reportedly during her ex-boyfriend’s burial.

Witnesses reportedly said the woman ran over gravesites and nearly ran people over in the process.

Blair Whitten, of Barnesville, Minnesota, is facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection with the incident at Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota. It happened on Saturday (May 1). Blair is charged in Cass County, court records show.

“Multiple complainants reported Whitten was driving her vehicle, inside the cemetery, in a manner with extreme indifference for human life which created substantial risk of serious bodily injury to persons in the cemetery,” police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker told KVRR-TV.

The station noted that no one was hurt in the incident.

Witnesses alerted police when they saw a vehicle running over gravesites and apparently “trying to run people over,” according to court documents. Whitten told officers she was there for her ex-boyfriend’s funeral. She was afraid people would hurt her, so she drove off. Her ex-boyfriend’s father said Whitten wasn’t wanted at the funeral because of harassing social-media posts, the Duluth News-Tribune reports.

Whitten appeared in court Monday (May 3) and reportedly pleaded not guilty. She posted bail the same day, according to Cass County Jail officials.

Photo: Cass County Sheriff's Office