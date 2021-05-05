Modest Mouse Return With New Song 'We Are Between,' Announce New Album

Modest Mouse has officially returned as the band has finally announced their first new album in six years, The Golden Casket, and shared the first taste of the forthcoming project via its lead single "We Are Between."

The Golden Casket is Modest Mouse's seventh full-length studio album and follows 2015's Strangers To Ourselves. The new album features twelve new songs, including "We Are Between," and was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and the band's Portland studio. See the full The Golden Casket track listing below.

In a press release, The Golden Casket "hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science." The release also says that "frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood," adding, "The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head."

The cover art for The Golden Casket features an actual golden casket in grass, surrounded by black mushrooms with a colorful rainbow in the sky background, which flows into a black and gray rainbow on the ground.