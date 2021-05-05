Prince Philip's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Last month, Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, passed away at their Windsor Castle home. Though the Duke of Edinburgh, who was 99-years-old at the time of his passing, had recently been hospitalized for an infection and an ongoing heart condition, the Palace did not share whether those health issues led to Prince Philip's death.

On Wednesday (May 5), nearly a month after the royal consort passed, Prince Philip's official cause of death has been revealed. According to his death certificate, which was obtained by The Telegraph, the Duke of Edinburgh's cause of death was "old age."

The Telegraph reports that, when used on a death certificate, "old age" typically means the deceased was older than 80-years-old at the time of their passing. They have also usually been under the care of a physician for "a long period of time" due to a “gradual decline" in health. Philip would have celebrated his 100th birthday this June.

Sir Huw Thomas certified Prince Philip's death. Thomas serves as the head of the royal medical household and is Queen Elizabeth's personal physician. He has cared for the Queen and her husband since 2014.

