Prince William & Kate Middleton Launch Their Own YouTube Channel

Say hello to YouTube's newest Vloggers!

On Wednesday (May 5), Prince William and Kate Middleton made an exciting announcement—they've launched their very own YouTube Channel. "Better late than never," the couple captioned their cute announcement video on Instagram.

"By the way, be careful what you say now because these guys, they're filming everything," William tells Kate in the video's opening. "I know!" Kate says back with a laugh. In addition to some other fun bloopers, the announcement video also shows a highlights reel of some of their recent royal engagements.