Prince William & Kate Middleton Launch Their Own YouTube Channel

By Emily Lee

May 5, 2021

Say hello to YouTube's newest Vloggers!

On Wednesday (May 5), Prince William and Kate Middleton made an exciting announcement—they've launched their very own YouTube Channel. "Better late than never," the couple captioned their cute announcement video on Instagram.

"By the way, be careful what you say now because these guys, they're filming everything," William tells Kate in the video's opening. "I know!" Kate says back with a laugh. In addition to some other fun bloopers, the announcement video also shows a highlights reel of some of their recent royal engagements.

Not only have William and Kate started a YouTube channel, but the couple also rebranded their official Instagram account. Their handle used to be @KensingtonRoyal, however, now it's been changed to the more personal @dukeandduchessofcambridge.

It seems like William and Kate have some exciting new projects on the horizon. Are you excited to see more content from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge?

Photo: YouTube

